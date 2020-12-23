FG Declares Dec 25th,28th , Jan 1st Public Holiday

Published:

The Federal Government has declared December 25 and 28, 2020 and January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Wednesday by the ministry’s permanent secretary Shuaib Belgore, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth,” he said.

He noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable Government accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

Aregbesola advised Nigerians and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.

He wished all Nigerians and Christians in particular, happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.





