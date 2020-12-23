Failure To Wear Facemask In Lagos To Attract One Year Imprisonment

Published:

The state government has urged residents to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

The Lagos government has warned residents that violations of the state's COVID-19 regulations could land them in prison for one year with an option of fine or both.

After months of recording low figures on a daily basis, Nigeria's COVID-19 cases have spiked in December with over 11,000 infections detected by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in three weeks.

The Federal Government on Monday came out with new measures to curb the spread of the disease

This includes the closure of eateries , clubs, supermarkets as well the postponement of school presumptions till 18th January 2021

