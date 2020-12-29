End All Cross Over Services at 11pm , CAN Directs All Churches In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has directed all churches in the state to close their cross-over services by 11 pm on December 31, 2020.





The directive is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State CAN chairman, Bishop Steven Adegbite.





It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government had ordered all worship centres in the state to suspend night services, vigils and cross-over events.





The state also announced a 12am to 4am curfew as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.





Reacting to the order, CAN in its statement said, “As part of our responsibility as a law-abiding organisation and in response to the appeal made to us by the State Government, we hereby direct that all churches should ensure their services on 31st of December, 2020 end at 11:00 pm so as to allow attendees get to their respective homes and places of rest on or before 12:00 midnight when the curfew will start.”‌





CAN assured the government that “Christians will continue to be a strong partner in the quest to see that the spread of COVID-19 does not happen and that it becomes a thing of the past within the shortest time possible.”

