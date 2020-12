Published:

Singer, Davido, is bereaved as he lost his personal bodyguard, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan aka TJ, on December 8th 2020.

Tijani had been ill for a while and passed on in the early hours Tuesday

He is survived by a wife and children.

Davido and other entertainers have taken to social media to react to his demise.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

