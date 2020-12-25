Covid-19: Nigeria Records 1,133 New Cases With Five Confirmed Deaths

Published:

A total 1,133, new cases of COVID-19 infections have been recorded in Nigeria by the centre for disease control.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced the figures on Wednesday night in a tweet through its verified Twitter account. According to the social media post, it said Lagos State and FCT recorded 397 and 357 cases, respectively, while Kaduna State followed with 81 cases.NCDC also announced the discharge of 395 patients from isolation centres across the country.The public health agency also recorded five additional COVID-19 related deaths.It stated that Lagos, the state with the highest number of cases, reported 397 new infections, followed by the FCT with 357 infections, while Kaduna, Plateau and Katsina reported 81, 63 and 46 cases respectively. Further details revealed as follows: Sokoto, 32, Oyo, 28, Ogun, 21, Kano, 19, Rivers, 18, Osun, 13, Edo, 12, Niger, 12, Bayelsa, 11, Borno, 11, Bauchi, eight, while Jigawa and Ondo recorded two cases each.In Nigeria, 80,922 cases have been confirmed, 69,274 cases have been discharged and 1,236 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.1,133 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;Lagos-397FCT-357Kaduna-81Plateau-63Katsina-46Sokoto-32Oyo-28Ogun-21Kano-19Rivers-18Osun-13Edo-12Niger-12Bayelsa-11Borno-11Bauchi-8Jigawa-2Ondo-280,922 confirmed69,274 discharged1,236 deaths pic.twitter.com/8sn4iqMUoK— NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 23, 2020The number of international travellers with a positive result after the 7th day of arrival reduced from 270 to 129 from the previous week.On the African continent as a whole had a count of 2,508,815 for confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59,099 deaths resulting in a case fatality rate of 2.4%.However, on the global sphere, the count for confirmed COVID-19 cases is 75,479,471 with 1,686,267 deaths resulting in a case fatality rate of 2.2%

