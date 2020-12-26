Coup Statement: Lai Mohammed Warns Bishop Mathew Kukah

Published:

The Federal Government has urged religious leaders in the country to refrain from stoking the embers of hatred and disunity.

In apparent reference to the statement credited to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese , Bishop Matthew Kukah, Mohammed warned that resorting to scorched-earth rhetoric at a time such as this could trigger unintended consequences in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, issued the warning in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

“While religious leaders have a responsibility to speak truth to power, such truth must not come wrapped in anger, hatred, disunity, and religious disharmony,” he said.

Mohammed believes it is graceless and impious for any religious leader to use the period of Christmas, which is a season of peace, to stoke the embers of hatred, sectarian strife, and national disunity.

He stated that while some religious leaders, being human, may not be able to disguise their national leadership preference, they should refrain from stigmatising the leader they have never supported anyway, using disproved allegations of nepotism or whatever.

The Minister said whatever challenges Nigeria may be going through at this moment could only be tackled when all leaders and indeed all Nigerians come together.

He stressed that the practice of engaging in name-calling and finger-pointing was one that should be discouraged by all citizens.

“Calling for a violent overthrow of a democratically-elected government, no matter how disguised such a call is, and casting a particular religion as violent is not what any religious leader should engage in, and certainly not in a season of peace,” Mohammed said.





He insisted that instigating regime change outside the ballot box was not only unconstitutional but also an open call to anarchy.









