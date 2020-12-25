CKN Widows Foundation Empowers Another Set Of 10 Widows In Imo State

Published:

The empowerment of the remaining 10 widows who were beneficiaries of the CKN widows Foundation was held on Thursday 24th December 2020 Umungwa Obowo, Imo State

The event which was coordinated by the President General of the town Union Dr Chinedu Nwokorie ably assisted by other village heads

Speaking at the event Dr Nwokorie thanks CKN Widows Foundation for its consistency in assisting indigent widows at this crucial time

He described the Chief Executive of CKN Foundation Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu as a worthy son of the town

He called on other individuals to emulate his kind gesture in giving back to the society

The event brings to 20 the number of widows the foundation has empowered in the past one week.

An initial 10 widows were empowered in Lagos last week.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Cornelius Nwandu , who represented the CEO of the foundation at the occasion urged the recipients to make judicious use of whatever they were given .

He thanked all the donors to the foundation , praying that God would meet them all at the point of their needs

The foundation also in 2019 empowered 10 widows from the community.

The CKN Widows Foundation in its five years existence has so far empowered over 80 widows from across the country





