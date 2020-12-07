Channels TV Staff Accused Of Wife Battering, Domestic Violence ( Pictures)

Published:

A staff of Channels Television Mr Pius Angbo has been accused of wife battering.

This was disclosed by his medical doctor wife Dr Ifeyinwa Angbo in a viral video she posted on social media

She accused her Benue State born husband who is also the Chief correspondent of Channels Television in Imo State of incessant beatings and body harm.

According her, her husband spends so much money on other women, a development she alleged has put a serious stress on their 6 years marriage that has produced four children .

Despite just putting to bed four weeks ago through Caesarean operation, she alleged the beating has not stopped .

Channels Television in its reaction said the allegations are being investigated and appropriate actions would be taken after the investigation









