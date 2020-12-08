Channels TV Anchor Girl Ijeoma Onyeator Makes History At Pan African University

Published:

Channels Television newscaster Ijeoma Onyeator has bagged a PhD from the prestigious Pan African University Lagos.

Ijeoma graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Media and Communications thereby becoming the first lady to attain such feat.

This was the tweet from the school

"Congratulations to all our recipients of PhD degree in Media and Communication.

Dr. Onyeator @ijeomaonyeator becomes the first female recipient of the Doctor of Philosophy degree in Media and Communication from #SMC_PAU





https://t.co/xH8gExxldm

