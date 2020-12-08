Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Channels TV Anchor Girl Ijeoma Onyeator Makes History At Pan African University

Published: December 08, 2020

Channels Television newscaster Ijeoma Onyeator has bagged a PhD from the prestigious Pan African University Lagos.

Ijeoma graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Media and  Communications thereby becoming the first lady to attain such feat.

This was the tweet from the school

"Congratulations to all our recipients of PhD degree in Media and Communication.

Dr. Onyeator @ijeomaonyeator becomes the first female recipient of the Doctor of Philosophy degree in Media and Communication from #SMC_PAU


