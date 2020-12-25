CAN Defies Sanwoolu:Vow To Hold Cross Over Services In Lagos

Published:

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursrday cancelled the annual crossover services in churches across the state.But, the state CAN said there will be cross-over night service on December 31, in many churches observing it.Traditionally, churches across the world hold crossover services on December 31, every year to usher in the New Year.The governor, who addressed reporters at the State House in Marina, reminded the people of Lagos that the 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew put in place by the Federal Government earlier in the year is still in place.He also implored religious leaders to ensure their followers observe the protocols put in place by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic.Sanwo-Olu said: “There are not meant to be any gathering. The curfew set by the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) and the PTF (Presidential Task Force on COVID-19) is still active. There is a national curfew from 12 midnight to 4:00 a.m. and that has to be respected. No night vigils in any form.“The instructions are there and all of the restrictions are in place as set by the PTF and the Lagos State Safety Commission.”However, the state CAN said churches, which want to observe the crossover night, shall be allowed to hold service till 12.15a.m. It said service must end at the time.It added that in churches, which observe their watch night till the middle of the night, no church member must be allowed to leave the church premises or service venue till after the end of the curfew (4am.).“Also, churches are to ensure that COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government are fully adhered to: 50% sitting capacity and well-spaced, use of face-mask mandatory and should be strictly enforced, hand-wash and hand sanitation facilities to be placed at strategic locations at the church premises, the service hall should be well-ventilation and temperature thermometer must be available to take temperature of members.“Any suspected case of COVID-19 should be promptly reported to the relevant authorities.”

