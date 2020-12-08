Buhari Appoints New MD For NDIC,Reappoints Kuru As AMCON Boss

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday renewed the appointment of Ahmed Kuru as the Managing Director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).He also reappointed Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail as executive directors of the corporation for the final term of five years.Buhari also appointed Bello Hassan and Mustapha Muhammad Ibrahim as the Managing Director and Executive Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).While Hassan will succeed Umaru Ibrahim, Muhammad Ibrahim will succeed Aghatise Erediuwa whose second terms will end on December 8, 2020 as Managing Director and Executive Director (Operations) respectively.A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president, in separate letters to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asked the Senate to confirm the nominations.According to Shehu, while AMCON nominations were made in line with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act 2010, those of NDIC were made in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of NDIC Act 2010.He also said the nominations of Hon. Omolola Abiola Edewor as Executive Director (Corporate Services) in the NDIC remains valid until her second and final term ends on January 24, 2022.

