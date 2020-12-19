Breaking : US Based Nigerian Doctor Shoots Wife, Commits Suicide

Published:

A US based Nigerian medical doctor has shot his wife and thereafter turned the gun on himself.

The incident happened in Texas , Saturday morning .

The couple whose wife is a nurse are blessed with three children.

No one could tell the reason for his action but this is how USA based veteran journalist Azuka Jebose reported the incident

"*Morning Texas Tragedy*

At sunrise this cold Saturday, Dr. Ben Okigbo, a medical doctor in Houston, pulled up a handgun and fatally shot his wife. His wife was a nurse too. A few seconds later he turned the gun on himself. These hours their three children are dealing with the tragedy of losing their parents at home. We will never know why Dr. Okigbo, decided to kill his wife and commit suicide thereafter.

It’s my understanding that Dr. Okigbo was originally from *Idumuje Unor* while his wife was from *Akwukwu Igbo*, both towns are in Delta State of Nigeria. This is a developing story. *Stay With Me*

Azuka Jebose

