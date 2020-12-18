Breaking : TVC , Radio Nigeria Wins Big At NMMA As Raypower FM Retains Radio Presenter's Award

Published:

The Nigeria Media Merit Awards NMMA 2020 has been held in Lagos with nominees battling for excellence in the prestigious yearly occasion.

Organisers of the event held both physically and virtually for all nominees was well attended and recorded the best in media practice take home the gong of excellence.

The lead Awarded categories were in the Print and Electronic (Radio and Television) media with some of the deserving winners winning with dexterity.

The Newspaper of the year award went to The Nation and many of it’s staff and writers won in different sub categories.

The radio Station of the year went to FRCN who equally hade some of it’s staff win in different sub categories for the radio Awards.

The Television Award category saw Sharon Ijasan of Television Continental carting home the reporter of the year award.

The Newscaster of the Year Award was won By Gimba Umar an 8 time winner of the prestigious Award. With this win, he has added another laurel to his shelf making it 9 times in winnings.

This officially makes Gimba Umar the highest winner of the Newscasters of the year Award more than any other in the country.

The revered Television Station of the year Award went To Television Continental TVC which has again wrest the Glamouros Gong of Excellence from It’s competitor Channels TV who won it last year defeating TVC in the process, that has however changed today

Raypower FM also got 4 nominations and won two.

The Radio Presenter of the Year - Osy Osanyinlusi Raypower Lagos.

Radio Production of the Year - Adejoke Oluyemisi Fayemi. Raypower Kaduna station

It lost out in the Radio station of the year category as only FRCN was nominated and won

The radio station has in the past three years won the Best Radio presenter of the year 2017, 2018 and now 2019

