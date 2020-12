Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that the Director General of National Institute Of Policy and Strategic Studies ( NIPSS) Professor Habu Galadima is dead.

A reliably source who spoke to CKN News said Prof Galadima died on Sunday from COVID-19 complications.

His death is coming on the heels of the death of Professor Osakwe of Nigerian Defence Academy, who died on Saturday too from COVID-19

