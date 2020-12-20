Breaking : Latest 84 Abducted Students Rescued In Katsina

Published:

The Nigerian police Katsina State command has confirmed the kidnap and rescue of 84 islamiya school students in mahuta town of Dandume local government through its social media thread according to it's Spokesman SP Gambo Isa.

CKN News learnt that the students were returning from Maulud celebrations at Unguwan alkasim village when the bandits accosted them.

The bandits also rustled twelve (12) cows and many items during the attack.

Subsequently, the men of Puff Adder, the army and Vigilante group engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel and rescued the 84 kidnapped victims and items looted.

Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and recovery of their dead bodies.

Additional Source : TVC

Picture: Rescued Kankara pupils





Share This