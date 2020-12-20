Breaking : Another Set Of School Pupils Abducted By Gunmen In Katsina State

Published:

Scores of Islamic school students are feared to have been abducted by gunmen Saturday night at Mahuta community, in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The school, also referred to as Makarantan Islamiyya in local parlance, had held a maulud procession at Unguwar Al-Kasim, a neighbouring village, and the students were on their way home when they were kidnapped.

A local online newspaper, Katsina Post as well as sources familiar with the incident, confirmed the development early Sunday morning.

It was learnt that vigilante groups and other sympathisers in the area, have since commenced rescue operations, even as the number of abducted students is said to be on the high side.

The incident comes on the heels of the abduction of some 344 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Kankara last week Friday.

The students who spent six days in their abductors den, were set free Thursday night and ferried to Katsina from Zamfara State.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari had condemned the abduction, even as they called for more effort by security operatives to fish out the perpetrators.

Spokesperson for the police command in the state, SP Gambo Isah said he was not in the state and was therefore unable to confirm the incident.

Source : Guardian Newspaper





