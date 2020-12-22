Borno Governor Zulum Lambasts Army , Police

Published:

A visibly angry Governor of Borno State Prof Babagana Zulum has lashed out at the Army and police for abandoning their primary responsibilities of protecting lives and properties in the State but rather takes delight in collecting bribes from motorists

He made these allegations on Monday

Hear him

“I have had occasions to defend the Nigerian military in order to boost the morale of commanders and their troops at the front lines because I know the true picture of things,” he said.

“However, I am really disappointed that despite all support from both the federal government and from us in Borno state, our military is failing to secure an area of 20 kilometers, which is the distance between Auno and Jakana.

“And incidentally, majority of Boko Haram attacks along this Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano road, keeps happening between Auno and Jakana. So, if the military cannot secure 20 kilometers, how can they keep us with the hope they will defeat the Boko Haram?

“With all you (journalists), we drove from Maiduguri to here, Jakana. We did not see soldiers on the road.

We did not see even our own Rapid Response Squad on this road and they were trained, employed, kitted and paid to protect all Nigerians within their areas of operation and these Nigerians include travelers plying this busy and important road.”

"All you do is to be collecting bribes from drivers and nothing else"

Some parts of Borno State have been under renewed attacks in recent days

.

