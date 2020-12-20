Boko Haram Kills Five Soldiers

Published:

Five soldiers were killed when gunmen believed to be members of the Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy on Saturday.



AFP reports that 35 civilians were also kidnapped by the insurgent in another attack on Sunday.

“..the convoy was hit in northeast Borno state on Saturday, and militants also attacked a transport convoy in the same region a day before, kidnapping 35 people and killing one woman.” the report said.





More than 30, 000 people have been reportedly killed by the insurgents since 2009 while not fewer than eleven vicious attacks have been carried by the group in the year 2020 alone.

On 28 November 2020, about 110 rice farmers in Zabarmari, were killed by the Boko Haram militants while the factional leader of the group, Abubakar Shekau, in an audio message ‘claimed’ responsibility for the recent abduction of 330 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

