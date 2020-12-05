Billionaires Ned Nwoko, Rain Oil Chairman Bickers Over Assassination Allegations And Arrest

Published:

Two prominent sons of Idumeje Ugboko in Delta State are at each others throat over an alleged arrest of one of them.

The news broke initially that billionaire Ned Nwoko had caused the Nigerian Police to arrest the Chairman of Rainoil Dr Gabriel Ogbechie over an assassination plot on his life .

This was the unedited story

BREAKING NEWS : GABRIEL OGBECHIE ,(RAINOIL) ARRESTED OVER ALLEGED PLOT TO ASSASSINATE HON PRINCE NED NWOKO

Business magnate Dr Gabriel Ogbochie is in police custody ! The Chief Executive of Rain Oil was on Friday, December 4, arrested over alleged assassination plot against billionaire International Lawyer and politician, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko.

It will be recalled that prince Nwoko only last week in an open letter to the Inspector General of Police alerted the IGP about a plot hatched in Kuje prison to assassinate him over the Idumuje-Ugboko murder and terrorism trial.

Nwoko had in the open letter urged the police to unearth the sponsors of those allegedly plotting to harm him.

Dr Ogbechie who was still in police custody as at 5pm on Thursday hailed from Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta state and is reported to be a friend of Prince Ned who is also a native of the same village.

Dr Ogbechie and the Prince reportedly parted ways over the kingship tussle in the Nwoko Royal Family , a dispute that led to mayhem in Idumuje-Ugboko between May 18 and 25, 2017, where many supporters of Prince Ned were attacked with two people, Cyprian Kumiolun and Kennedy Iloh, murdered.

Some of the alleged hoodlums involved in the Idumuje-Ugboko attacks are now facing trial for terrorism and murder at the Federal High Court Abuja under Justice Okon Abang.

Dr Ogbechie is a supporter of Prince Chukwunonso Nwoko, one of the claimants to the disputed Idumuje ugboko stool and also among the accused persons in the terrorism trial and alleged to have imported the hoodlums that visited havoc on the village in 2017."

Dr Gabriel Ogbechie's camp also responded with this statement of it's own

I WAS NEITHER ARRESTED NOR IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR ANY ALLEGED PLOT TO ASSASSINATE NED NWOKO”- DR. GABRIEL OGBECHIE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, RAIN OIL*

Late this evening, Nigerian bloggers disturbed social media with a planted negative narrative about Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, the Chief executive of one of Nigeria’s Premiere petroleum Companies, RAIN OIL. The story maliciously stated that Dr. Ogbechie had been arrested and in Nigerian Police custody for allegedly plotting to assassinate a certain Ned Nwoko. A few hours ago, I reached out to Dr. Ogbechie and below are his narratives with regards to the allegations of arrest and detention. You will read herein that for the first time, Ned Nwoko wrote a petition and signed a document without using his regular proxies.

Abeg make I nor distract una, Read Dr. Ogbechie’s narrative of his visit to the police, the reasons he visited and the outcome. Stay with Me!

“ Yesterday, I got a call from a Police Officer who stated during the call that there was a petition from Ned Nwoko wherein my name was severally mentioned. He said he was calling from Abuja and that he wanted to come to see me.

I told the officer that I just arrived in Abuja, thus, since I was in Abuja, I would come to see him today. He agreed to meet. I also found out which Police Command he called from the FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY POLICE COMMAND, Abuja. This morning I reached out to the Commissioner of Police and fixed an appointment to see him.

I met him at about 2 pm today and the police handed to me the petition written and signed by Ned Nwoko himself!

*In the petition, Ned Nwoko alleged the following:*

1) He is from Idumuje Ugboko and he was allocated land to build a University. Nonso Nwoko does not recognize his ownership of the land.

2) Some people were arrested from Ugboko on account of the fracas in Ugboko and the people are in Kuje prison

3) That while in Kuje prison, one of the prisoners overheard the Ugboko people saying they shall kill Ned Nwoko.

4) That another prisoner who heard them then contacted Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko’s wife. And Regina then told Ned of the plot to kill him.

5) That the person overheard them saying they were sponsored by an Oil Magnate. Ned Nwoko then concluded that the only Oil Magnate he knew was me, Chief Gabriel Ogbechie who owns petrol stations.

6) That Gabriel Ogbechie is a supporter of Nonso Nwoko

These are essentially the meats of his petition

I promptly told them I neither know the people nor do I understand what they are talking about. And that was the end of it.

I have since returned to my house. I am fine and doing great.

Before I got to my house, I saw a Whatsapp message already circulating that I was arrested.





Apparently, the moment I showed up to honor the invite they went to town with their nonsense to tarnish my reputation”

