Assets Declaration :Ibrahim Magu Finally Honors CCB Summon

The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, honoured the invitation the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, and was reportedly grilled for hours over discrepancies in assets declaration forms he had filled. The Bureau, had in a letter dated November 2, requested Magu, whom it described as “former Chairman” of the EFCC, to appear before it with documents of all his landed property, both developed and undeveloped.

It was learnt that Magu reported to CCB’s Interview Room at the Fifth Floor, Annex 3, Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama Abuja, on December 4, where he was grilled for about four hours by a crack team of investigators.

A source at the Bureau, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the suspended EFCC boss was specifically queried about alleged discrepancies in some of the asset declaration forms he filed and submitted in the past. It was further gathered that though Magu was at CCB’s office with his team of lawyers on December 3, his interrogation could not go on as some of the investigators were involved in the Bureau’s annual lecture held on the theme “Fighting Corruption for Socio-Economic Development”.

Meanwhile, Magu was said to have failed to produce some of the documents he was directed to come along with, insisting they were not in his possession. The source said: “I can confirm to you that he was interviewed for about four hours on December 4. “We have not concluded the investigation; it is still ongoing. At the end, if we are satisfied that he has a case to answer, we will accordingly enter a charge against him at the CCT.”

Statutorily, the CCB has the powers to investigate allegations of infractions in assets declaration as well as breach of the code of conduct by public officers. At the end of such investigation, public officers that are found wanting are referred to the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, for prosecution.







