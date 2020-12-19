Army Arrests Notorious Robbery Suspect In Jos

Published:

In continuation of intensive kinetic operations against armed bandits and other criminals in the North Central zone, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have sustained an aggressive posture against the criminal elements.

On 14 December 2020, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted a dawn raid at the hideout of suspected cultists at Rukuba road in Jos North LGA of Plateau state.

The raid, which was conducted following actionable intelligence on the location of the hideout, led to the arrest of a notorious cultist and armed robber, one Mr Gideon Moses with 1 automatic pistol.

It is worthy of mention that the suspect has been on the wanted list of security agencies for some time. The suspect is in custody undergoing further interrogation after which he will be handed over to the relevant prosecution agency for appropriate action.

