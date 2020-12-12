Alleged Suicide : Don't Speculate On Dapo Ojora's Death..Lagos CP Tells Journalists

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Dapo Ojora, a socialite and Polo Buff, who was alleged to have shot himself in the head on Friday, 11th December, 2020, in his Lagos residence.

The Lagos State Police Command therefore urges the general public to disregard media speculations making waves on the cause of his death until the investigation instituted by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to unravel the cause of his death is concluded and the findings made public.

The police command condemns all sorts of speculations making round in the media. These are not only unfounded and baseless but could jeopardise police investigation on Dapo's death.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the family, friends and business partners of the deceased, assures that police experts in the Homicide Section of the command's State CID will do the needful on the investigation.

