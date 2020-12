Published:

Barely few months after the deaths of Senator Bayo Osinowo and Hon. Tunde Braimoh both from Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, death again struck in the area taking away Alhaja Ganeeyat Mosunmola Sofola.

Alhaja Sofola, wife of Hon. Afolabi Sofola, the Executive Chairman Kosofe Local Government Area, who celebrated her birthday barely two weeks ago, died in the early hours of Saturday December 5, 2020.

She will be buried on Sunday by 2pm at the vault in Ikoyi Lagos

Share This