Abia State Governor Media Aide Resigns

A senior Media aide to Abia State Governor Mr Chika Art Adiele has resigned

He tendered his resignation via post on his social media handle

He alleged the Neglect of his constituency by the governor for his action

Here is his post

Re: Resignation letter

A TIME TO TAKE A BOW

I have watched with dismay the deafening silence of PDP led government concerning the overall well-being of Ndi Abia.

As a media professional and good governance advocate.

I, have, over the years, patiently sought the understanding and empathy of my dear GOVERNOR, yet all my interventions were rebuffed.

Sadly, It is my belief that this government do not reflect my ideal society.

However,

I wish to reiterate my sincerest thanks to Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, for giving me the rare privilege to serve our people and to Queen Victoria my sweet wife, whose endless prayers sustained me; my two beautiful daughters, Zara and Favor, my priceless gifts.

I, have played my part! I have finished strong!

Abia shall rise again from the ashes of misgovernance.

Thank you, and God bless you.

Signed

Comrade Chika Art Adiele

Senior Special Assistant to Abia state Governor on Media

23-01-2021





NB; I will transmit my letter to office of the secretary to the state government within 24hrs

