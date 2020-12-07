7th Edition Of CKN Foundation Widows Empowerment Programme Held In Lagos ( Pictures)

Published:

The 7th edition of the CKN Foundation Widows Empowerment Programme was held in Lagos on Monday 21st December 2020.

The event witnessed ten widows being empowered

They were the first batch of the 20 that will be empowered this year.

The Chief Executive of CKN Foundation Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu in his short address admonish the widows not to see the situation they found themselves as a punishment from God.

















He urged them to believe in God as he is the only one who can stand behind all beings at every given time.

He asked them not to feel disappointed if they get neglected by those who ought to care for them.

Furthermore, he advise them to focus on the upbringing of their children

Most of them narrated the difficulties they face raising their children singlehandedly since the death of their husbands

The next phase of the empowerment programme will be held in Imo State in few days time.

The CKN Foundation has so far empowered over 80 widows since inception

Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu used the occasion to thank all the donors to the fund and for putting smiles on the faces of the widows this season

