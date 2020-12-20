62 Graduands Bag First Class At Lead City University, Makinde Commends School's Academic Prowess

Published:

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde at the weekend commissioned the ultra-modern Senate Building of the Lead City University, Ibadan, and commended the University for blazing the trail in private university education in the state.

Performing the ceremony, the governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, stated that the university has changed the educational landscape of the state since its inception over 15 years ago.

“Lead City University is the pride of Oyo State. We are very proud of the university and we are prying that it will continue to wax stronger. We advise that it should also introduce technology-based courses that will promote growth and development in the state and country at large.

“To the graduates, I want to say the journey has just begun. As you step into the world, I want you make commitment, integrity and determination your watch words in your pursuit of excellence and contribution to the development your fatherland”

Meanwhile, a total of 1004 graduates were awarded diplomas, first degrees and postgraduate degrees across faculties and disciplines at the 13th Convocation ceremony of the university over the weekend.

This came as the university, in pursuit its academic programme expansion has sought approval from the National Universities Commission, (NUC) to run courses in Medicine and Surgery, Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS), Doctor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Pharmacy and B.Sc. Surveying and Geo-Informatics.

Speaking at its convocation, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo, who disclosed that the university has put in place all required resources towards the success of the exercise, added that NUC will be conducting a resource assessment visit to the proposed new programmes in the first quarter of 2021.

A breakdown of the 1004 graduates showed that 754 were awarded first degree, 62 of whom emerged with First Class honours and were offered automatic scholarship to Ph.D level while 250 others bagged PGD, M.Sc & MBA, Ph.D.

Prof. Adeyemo charged the graduates to see the occasion as a momentous achievement in their academic journey, having been “well-equipped to make trailblazing contributions towards solving the immeasurable socio-economic challenges threatening the delicate fabrics of our society and nation, Nigeria.”

He added that during the 2019/2020, student enrolment in all our programmes has increased totaling 1,709, even as students’ academic performance has continued to be very encouraging.

Adeyemo said: “In the last academic session, Lead City University continued to explore partnerships and collaborations from across the world, because of our belief that it is only through such partnerships and collaborations that the university can project itself within emerging global systems of higher education.

“Besides, such collaborations and partnerships provide opportunity for our staff and students to work with the best of their peers and to gain access to complementary resources, equipment and knowledge. It is instructive to note that the University has several active Memoranda of Understanding with other Institutions both locally and internationally.”

He added that many of the university’s “dedicated and resourceful academic staff who carried out various cutting edge research that enhance life changing and value-based service in the year under review which resulted into notable inventions and innovations.

“The university has continued to attract highly qualified academic staff to all departments in addition to the pioneer staff who have been working tirelessly to lay a solid foundation of excellence that has enhanced the status of the institution among its peers.”

Adeyemo commended the Board of Trustees, the Council, the Senate, the management, as well as the staff and students of the unity university, especially lecturers who have invested time and energy in sharpening the skills and research focus and ability of the graduates.

He commended the Chancellor of the University, Prof. Gabriel Ogunmola, and the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Prof. Johnson Aladekomo, whose support and guidance has been tremendous. Our indefatigable Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Jide Owoeye, has been a great pillar and support for the university.

