17 Year Old Boy Die In Ondo After Smoking "Colorado"

A 17-year-old boy has died in Ondo State after taking a psychotropic substance popularly known on the streets as ‘colorado’.

The boy identified as Joshua, who took the hard drug over the weekend, gave up the ghost after being in coma for two days.

According to sources, the deceased who was residing in Oba-Ile, Akure South Local Government Area if the State where the incident happened, took some portion of the substance from his friends who were already in the habit of taking hard drugs.





Following his weird behaviour within minutes of taking ‘colorado’, his friends were said to have called his siblings who rushed him to the hospital where he later gave up the ghost.





According to one of the sources, “when few moment after Joshua took a puff of colorado, his friends said he had difficulty in breathing and later he began to hallucinate.





“His friends were scared of his reactions and they quickly called on his people.”





‘Colorado’ is one of the banned psychotropic substances that is currently prevalent among youths. The hard drug is said to be made from synthetic plant.









