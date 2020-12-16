16 Killed , 30 Houses Razed In Kwara Petrol Tanker Explosion

Published:

At least 16 persons died yesterday in Jebba, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State when a truck fully loaded with fuel lost control in Gaika area yesterday killing about 16 persons while more than 30 buildings and property worth millions of naira were gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the incident occurred about 9am when the tanker was driving along the popular Gaika Road in Jebba and suddenly lost control.

The tanker was said to have violently hit the car in its rear, which instantly went on fire before it ran into the nearby buildings and burnt them all.

The petrol, which reportedly spilled on the ground after the crash, increased the inferno.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a swift reaction, commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and property in the fire incident, describing it as devastating and sad.

According to the statement issued by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, “the governor is very sad at this development, especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of property and farmlands.

“He sends his heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He urges them to take heart and remain calm as believers.

“He has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to quickly move in to determine the material loss.





