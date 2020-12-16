16 Kano Indigenes Killed By Gunmen Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

Published:

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed shock over the killing of 16 Dambatta indigenes by gun­men while on Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The governor also com­miserated with the families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta Local Govern­ment Area and Kano State in general.

“We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, they were travelling from Abuja to Kano, and were killed during an attack from unidentified gunmen. The news is devastating and frus­trating.

“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He pun­ish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this,” he lamented.

He urged people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. Prayed that, “May Al­lah give their families the for­titude to bear the great loss.”





