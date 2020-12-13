13th Convocation :Lead City University Graduates Performed Exceedingly Well At Law School..VC Prof Adeyemo (Full Address )

Published:

The Vice Chancellor of Lead City Ibadan,Professor Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo has enumerated the achievements and giant strides of the institution in recent time including the performance of its graduates at the Nigerian Law School bar exam

He made this during the 13th Convocation ceremony of the University held on Thursday 13th December 2020.

An Address by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo, at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of Lead City University, Ibadan, on Thursday, 17th December, 2020

Protocols

Chancellor Sir, it is with immense pleasure that I formally welcome all of you to this historic occasion marking the 13th Convocation ceremony of our University for the award of Diplomas, first Degrees, Postgraduate and Honorary Degrees across faculties and disciplines. I give God the glory for the opportunity that I have to stand before you today to deliver this convocation address. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, the Council, the Senate, the Management, as well as the Staff and Students of Lead City University, I welcome you all to this auspicious occasion. Indeed, today is another special day in the life of this University. It is a day in which the 13th convocation ceremony is held in order to launch another set of our Enterprise Graduates into the world. I am grateful to Almighty God for sparing our lives to witness another landmark in our match towards excellence and greatness.

It is with utmost joy that I particularly welcome the graduands on this momentous achievement in your academic journey. I belief that you are now well-equipped to make trailblazing contributions towards solving the immeasurable socio-economic challenges threatening the delicate fabrics of our society and nation, Nigeria.

I welcome the Chancellor of the University, Prof. Gabriel Ogunmola, and the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Prof. Johnson Aladekomo, whose support and guidance has been tremendous. Our indefatigable Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Jide Owoeye, has been a great pillar and support for the university. His inspiration and has continuously provided exemplary leadership for which the University is most grateful. Our sincere prayer is that God will continue to give him the wisdom to direct this institution and the wherewithal to expand the University to greater heights. The University’s image has continued to grow and it has become one of the most preferred Private Universities in Nigeria today.

I like to also use this platform to welcome my colleagues who have invested time and energy in sharpening the skills and research focus and ability of today’s graduands. Let me also welcome and congratulate the parents, guardians, families and friends of our graduands. We appreciate your support and commitment for the realisation of the goals of today’s graduands.

Accreditation :

The National Universities Commission (NUC) team visited the University for the purpose of verification and accreditation of programmes in November and December last year. We now have 69 of our programmes accredited and approved by the NUC. The University is blessed with a team of dedicated lecturers and administrative staff that are first among equals. There is no programme with Denied Accreditation.

The National Universities Commission organized the academic programme accreditation for underlisted programmes at Lead City University, Ibadan in November/December 2019.

· B.Sc. Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

· B.Sc. Marketing

· B.Sc. Office and Information Management

· B.Ed. Education Management

· B. Sc. Guidance and Counselling

· LL.B. Law

· B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology

· B.Sc. Physics

That accreditation result has been released by the National Universities Commission and the University performed excellently and all the programmes got full accreditation. Equally important, the NUC conducted resource assessment for the some postgraduate academic programmes and approval has been given for the commencement of the programmes:

· Computer Science, Ph.D.

· Economics Education, M.Sc. (Ed.) & Ph.D.

· Architecture, M.Sc.

In our quest for quality, the Architecture Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) conducted an accreditation to the Department of Architecture in December, 2019 and the accreditation was successful.

Academic Programme Expansion

In pursuit of the expansion of the number of academic programmes, the University has further sought approval from the National Universities Commission. The NUC will be conducting a Resource Assessment Visit to the proposed new programmes in the first Quarter of 2021.

· MBBS, Medicine and Surgery

· DDS. Doctor of Dental Surgery

· Doctor of Physiotherapy

· B.Pharm Pharmacy

· B.Sc. Surveying and Geo-Informatics

· B.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning

· B.Sc. Tourism and Hospitality Studies

· B.Sc. Building

The University has put in place all required resources towards the success of the exercise.

Faculties in the University:

At the moment, the University has nine (9) Faculties and one (1) College viz:

1. Faculty of Basic Medical & Applied Sciences

2. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

3. Faculty of Public Health

4. Faculty of Environmental Design & Management

5. Faculty of Engineering & Technology

6. Faculty of Communication & Information Science

7. Faculty of Arts & Education

8. Faculty of Social & Management Science

9. Faculty of Law

10. College of Medicine and Health Science

Linkages and Collaborations:

Lead City University has continued to explore partnerships and collaborations from across the world. This is because of our belief that it is only through such partnerships and collaborations that the university can project itself within emerging global systems of higher education. Besides, such collaborations and partnerships provide opportunity for our staff and students to work with the best of their peers and to gain access to complementary resources, equipment and knowledge. It is instructive to note that the University has several active Memoranda of Understanding with other Institutions both locally and internationally.

Teaching

Many of our dedicated and resourceful academic staff carried out various cutting edge research that enhance life changing and value-based service in the year under review which resulted into notable inventions and innovations. The University has continued to attract highly qualified academic staff to all departments in addition to the pioneer staff who have been working tirelessly to lay a solid foundation of excellence that has enhanced the status of the institution among its peers.

Student’s Enrolment and General Performance

Student enrolment in all our programmes has increased during the session. This year alone, a total of 1709 students gained admission into various undergraduate programmes for the 2019/2020 academic session. In general students’ academic performance has continued to be very encouraging.

Distinguished Lectures:

We had the following lectures during the year despite the COVID-19 19pandemic:

Ø On Tuesday 10th November, 2020, the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) in collaboration with the Department of Management and Accounting, Lead City University organized the 2020 International Accountants Day with the theme “Importance of Accountancy with other Profession”.

Ø The National Pastoral Counseling Conference (first virtual) was held on Tuesday 27th October, 2020. The conference was organized by the Faculty of Arts & Education and National Pastoral Counseling Conference.

Ø The Department of Radiography public lecture took place on Friday 6th November, 2020,which was held to celebrate ‘The 2020 World Radiography Day”.

Ø Faculty of Arts and Education lecture was held virtually on Zoom on Wednesday 25th March, 2020 and the topic was: Technological Innovation as a Precondition for a Life-Long Learning in Nigerian Universities delivered by Prof. Matthew Umukoro of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan.

Ø LCU Sports Council held 2nd edition of coaching course. The 3-day event which was held from Monday 7th – Wednesday 9th December was packed with interesting and interactive activities both morning and evening session; including classroom lectures and practical sessions on the pitch. One of the highlights of the event was the interactive session with the legends; tactical formation in coaching, rules and regulations, attitude of football players/coaches, first aid Treatment in Football and many more. Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, arenowned Nigerian football manager, who coached Nigeria national team at the 2020 FIFA World Cup was the main lecturer at the event alongside other seasoned football Managers.

Ø Faculty of Arts and Education Conference was held from Tuesday 27 - 29th October, 2020 at the International Conference Centre and virtually through Zoom with notable speakers from the academia with the theme: Intentional Positive Nurturing Practices - Panacea for National Growth and Sustainable Development

Ø The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Remi Adeyemo was the Lead Paper Presenter at the First National Conference (Virtual) of School of Communication and Information Technology (SCIT), The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, which was held on Thursday 9th October, 2020 with the theme, ‘Information Management for National Development’.

Ø RAGA Annual Conference (first virtual) was held on Wednesday 14th October, 2020. Scholars, Professionals, students from within and other schools participated at the Conference. The theme of the conference was “Advancing Women Career for Sustainable Development”

Ø The Department of Library and Information Science and Optimistic Concept Services organized The Library, Information & Knowledge Management: International Conference (LIKIC2020) on Tuesday 13th October, 2020 with the theme “Library, Information & Knowledge Management: Professionals as Harbingers of Relevant Information Amidst Global Crisis”.

Major Benefactions:

The Lead City University, Ibadan has enjoyed goodwill and benefactions from individuals, groups and corporate organizations too numerous to mention. I use this opportunity to once again express appreciation to all our benefactors, private and corporate who have at one time or the other extended hands of fellowship to the University in cash and in kind. The various donations and awards had been duly acknowledged.

Ø The university appreciates the family of the elder statesman and diplomat, Ambassador Olusola Sanu as well as the Olusola Sanu Foundation for supporting our newly established Olusola Sanu Centre for Euro-African Studies, which is domiciled in our Department of Politics and International Relations. Just in November, this year, we organised a Special Roundtable with the theme: "AFRICA IN EBULLITION". The Sanu family supported the event with the donation of five hundred thousand naira. The event pulled together technocrats, politicians, academics, lecturers, staff of the University and students across all levels to discuss the contributions and proposed roadmap for the actualization of a better Nigeria.

Ø Donation of two books by Mr. Tony Elumelu, the Chairman UBA group.

Ø Donation of |ten books by Prof. Kolapo, Department of Politics & International Relations to the University.

Ø Donation of professional study texts to the Management and Accounting Department by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria.

Ø Donation of 90 titles/volumes of recent publications in various disciplines like, Accounting, Business, Management and Taxation by Prof. Godwin Oyedokun.

Ø Florence Temitope Foundation, an NGO donated 4 Lion manual serving machines, 6 Headshot for hair-making and other useful equipment to the university for our vocational training programme

Service to the Community :

The University has continued to keep to one of its cardinal objectives of providing quality social services to people within its immediate environment. To this end, we offer scholarships and financial assistance to indigent students to study in our institution. We have been able to sustain and develop recreation programmes that have fostered town and grown relationship with our host community as well as parents, government agencies and individuals. The University hospital serves the university community and the general public for Antenatal services. The newly completed ultra-modern symbolic synthetic layer sports field also serves the purpose of facilitating recreation and sport activities for the University and the public at large.

Major Achievements in the 2019/2020 Academic Session :

Permit me to outline some of the activities and achievements recorded in academic since the last convocation programme:

· Dr. Folahanmi Tomiwa Akinsolu of the department of Public Health won the Junior Research Grant from African Research Neglect for Neglected Tropical Diseases with the value of US dollar 21,591.93

· Lead City University has been found worthy as a recipient of the prestigious Government College, Ibadan Old Boys’ Association Award of Excellence which was presented to the university on Sunday 13th December 2020.

· The Vice-Chancellor received an Award of Excellence from Retired Members of Nigeria Armed Forces at University of Lagos on 11th September, 2020.

· Mr. Olanrewaju Smart a postgraduate student was appointed as Deputy Chief of staff to the Speaker of the House of Representative.

· The Lead City University Law graduates recorded outstanding performance at the 2019 final Nigerian Law School Bar examinations.

· Establishment of College of Medicine& Health Sciences and New Faculties

The Senate of the University at its Special Meeting held on Friday, 28th September, 2020, among other decisions, approved the establishment of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences as part of the vision of the University to establish the medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) degree programs in the Institution, based on the demand of parents and expressed prevailing need by population data. It is believed that this will strengthen the continued growth of the University. The NUC will be coming for the accreditation of the programme early next year, following which the programmes will commence fully.

· Appointment of The Provost, College of Medicine and Health Sciences

Sequel to approval of the establishment of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Senate also approved the appointment of the Provost of the College in the person of Prof. Akintade Dare. Prof. Dare is an accomplished Professor of Medical Radiography and Diagnostic Radiography who has just joined the University as a Visiting Professor.

· Appointment of COVID-19 Task Force/Monitoring Team

· Oyo State Covid-19 Task Force Team paid a visit to the University on 22nd Oct, 2020, to monitor the level of preparedness of the University towards prevention of the spread of Covid-19, in Oyo State and full resumption of new academic session and the Team gave approval for resumption of academic activities in the University.

· In compliance with the directives of the Oyo State Government, the University has set up a COVID-19 Task Force/Monitoring Team under the auspices of the Vice-Chancellor.

· The Management of Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery paid a courtesy visit to the Management of Lead City University for possible collaboration/partnership in the area of students training on 5th Oct, 2020.

1. Completion of the New senate Building, which is expected to be formally commissioned by His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State on Thursday 17th December, 2020 and he was represented by Barrister Olasunkami Olaleye, Honourable Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology

2. Completion of Halls of Residence.

i. Peace 1 and 2

ii. Jackson

iii. Revelation 1 and 2

iv. Proverbs 1 and 2

3. Completion of the University Cafeteria, Kitchen and Lounge.

4. Drilling of additional 12 boreholes to make life comfortable for students and staff on Campus.

On-going Projects

1. 50% Completion of the Hall of Residence

a. Exodus 1and 2

2. 80% Completion of New Staff quarters

3. 60% Completion of the Department of Nursing Building.

Laboratories Equipment

It is very important to state that of over Fifty Million Naira Only (50,000,000.00) was expended to purchase various laboratories equipment in these major laboratories.

Medical Laboratories Science.

Nursing Department Laboratories.

Anatomy Laboratories.

Hospital Laboratory.

Official Vehicles

Three (3) New SUV official Cars were purchased for use of Principal Officials of the University.

Projects Under Construction

We have the following projects under construction:

1. College of Medicine Building

2. Faculty of Engineering Building

3. Lecture Rooms

4. Expatriate Staff Quarters

· Continuous broadcast on our Radio Station Lead FM 106.3 and 89.1 to create awareness on the prevention of continuous spread of Covid-19.

Staff Recruitment

The University has embarked on massive recruitment of staff into the academic and non-teaching staff positions since the beginning of this current year. This is due mainly to the expansion of our programmes and the establishment of new Faculties and Departments, notably the Faculty of Communication & Information Management, Faculty of Environmental Design and Management, Faculty of Engineering & Technology and College of Medicine.

Also, the increased students’ population on many of our programmes has necessitated the need to strengthen the current staff numbers in many Departments.

In specific terms, not less than forty-four (44) new staff in the professorial, senior Lectureship and all other categories of academic staff have joined the University. In the administrative and technical staff cadre, about sixty-eight (68) new members of staff were appointed.

As a way to encourage and motivate our hard-working and committed members of staff, both teaching and non-teaching staff earned deserved elevation during the year. In the academic staff cadre, two (2) Associate Professors were promoted to the post of full Professors, while four (4) staff were promoted to the post of Senior Lecturer and eight (8) other staff were promoted to the grade of Lecturer I and Lecturer II, while sixteen (16) members of staff earned promotion to higher positions, in the non-teaching staff cadres and many others earned normal annual increment.

The University also confirmed the appointments of about thirty-four (34) members of staff comprising of both academic and non-teaching staff.

2020 Graduation Statistics:

Last year we sent forth a total of 928graduates. This year we are turning out 1004 graduands who are found worthy both in character and learning for the award of various categories of degrees and diplomas of the University.

The Detail Analysis of the results is as follows :

(a). Total for Undergraduate programmes:754

(b). Postgraduate programme (PGD, M.Sc & MBA, Ph.D): 250

Total number Graduating: = 1004

The breakdown of the Enterprise Class of 2020 is as follows:

S/N Faculty 1st Class 2nd Class Upper Division 2nd Class Lower Division 3rd Class Division Total Graduating Students F M F M F M F M 1 Environment, Social & Management Sciences 22 8 83 55 47 55 1 6 277 2 Basic Medical & Applied Sciences 13 5 78 24 15 15 Nil Nil 150 3 Arts and Education 8 6 71 29 62 37 3 Nil 216 3 Law Nil Nil 21 23 34 25 5 3 111

Sub Total 43 19 253 131 158 132 9 9 754

Total 62 384 290 18 754



PERCENTAGE 69.35 30.65 65.89 34.11 54.48 45.52 50.00 50.00

































Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the Department of English and Literary Studies has produced the best Graduating student in the University this year with 4.88 CGPA in the person of TADESE DEBORAH OYINDAMOLA, while the best graduating student male is ATOMON OSASERE BONIFACE with 4.78 CGPA from the Department of Entrepreneurship.

Message to our Graduands :

I congratulate all of you, our young graduands of today, on having successfully completed your programmes of studies and on having been judged worthy of receiving our degrees.

The attainment of a University degree is not the end of life, but be the beginning of a new life of service to your country and to humanity.

I am of the firm belief that you will be good ambassadors of Lead City University, Ibadan while making positive contributions to the growth and development aspirations of the Nigerian State. We believe that you will be our good representatives and ambassadors wherever you find yourselves. I take this opportunity to welcome you into the fold of the Lead City University Alumni Association. We hope that you will maintain strong links with the University and assist it in building up an enduring reputation.

It is my hope that you will positively impact the various sectors of the Nigeria economy and the challenges that we face as a nation as you begin another phase in your individual lives. May the Almighty God see you through all your life challenges.

Appreciation to the Governing Council, Management and Staff

I like to use this opportunity to thank and welcome our Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Jide Owoeye, for his guidance, excellent leadership and outstanding role he has played in the University project.

His Excellency, visiting Vice-Chancellors, Distinguished ladies and Gentlemen. a tree, as the saying goes, does not make a forest. Lead City University as a Private University has enjoyed tremendous assistance, collaboration and goodwill from individual organizations and institutions, such as NUC, JAMB and OSAPND (Amnesty Programme). We therefore use this opportunity to thank them all for their support and contributions towards realizing the vision of our University. I wish to express my appreciation to Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, mni, MFR, FNAL, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) a focused and dedicated supporter of University education in Nigeria. I had enjoyed the brotherly support and cooperation of the Executive Secretary towards the growth and development of our University,

Conclusion

I salute every member of the University’s ceremonial committee for a job well done. I also congratulate you proud parents and guardians and well wishers as you witness this memorable day. I pray that God will enable you to keep the harvest of your labour over these ones. As closing remarks, I like to appreciate the Almighty God, who has been kind to us as an institution. If not for God, where shall we be today? I want to thank Him for making today a reality.

On behalf of the Chancellor, the Governing Council, the Senate and the entire staff and students of our great University, I thank you all for being part of today’s convocation. I wish you journey mercies to your respective destinations. Thank you all for your attention and God Bless you.

Professor Remi Adeyemo,

NCE, B.Sc., MBA (Ife), M.Sc., MA (Ibadan), Ph.D (Acct.), LL.B, LLM(Ife), BL(Abuja), Ph.D Law (Nigeria), ACTI, ACN, FFAR, MCIPM, FCE.

