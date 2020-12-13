13 Year Old Girl Regains Sight After Surgery

Published:

Afe Babalola Multi-system Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, AMSH, has made this year’s Christmas merry for the family of the Sodeindes by restoring the sight of their 13-year Saxophonist and student of Greater Tomorrow Secondary School, Ado-Ekiti, Precious Oluwatamilore Sodeinde, through another successful brain surgery.

Oluwatamilore’s painful journey started in March when she noticed that her sight has been impaired and she could not tolerate much light, a development which saw her being taken to various hospitals where she was diagnosed of glaucoma after series of tests were conducted on her. It was one of the hospitals that referred her to AMSH for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI and the subsequent removal of the tumuor, the cause of impairment of her sight.



The beauty of the treatment was that Oluwatamilore who was admitted to AMSH on December 2, had her surgery on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was in the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, till December 14 and was eventually discharged on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Narrating her experience, Oluwatamilore’s mother, Mrs. Jumoke Sodeinde was full of praise and appreciation for the medical team that attended to her daughter, a popular Saxophonist who had thrilled many during her several outings at occasions she had been invited to perform.

Her words: ”Those who attended to us here, from the Doctors to the Nurses, have been very nice and warm. I am impressed about their attitude and approach to issues. I am equally impressed about the services being rendered in this Hospital. After all we have gone through, I had nearly lost hope, but Dr. Abiodun Okunlola kept on assuring me that all will be well. And indeed, God manifested Himself through Dr. Okunlola and his team”



In appreciation of her experience, she added: “I don’t pray to fall sick, but just in case, I will not hesitate to come here. The staff here are fast and quick in action. I will recommend the Hospital to others anyday. I have since been sharing my pleasant experience with people including those who are outside the country. I have told many that I have shared my experience that ABUAD Multi-system Hospital is not as expensive as people are touting it to be in town and in any case, it is getting what you want that matters. I thank God we came here”.







The obviously happy mother thanked the Dr. John Kayode Fayemi-led Ekiti State Government, the Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, for footing the bill for the procedure which restored Oluwatamilore’s sight.



Commenting on the Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University who is also the Founder of the ABUAD Multi-system Hospital, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, she described the frontline legal icon as a good father who is using his wealth to positively affect the society.

Her words:”I am always praying for Aare Afe Babalola for having the vision to put up a first class Hospital like the ABUAD Multi-system Hospital and for citing it in Ekiti and for employing very qualified Medical Doctors and Nurses to work here. He is a good father. God will continue to spare his life for us in this state and in this country. I wonder what would have been my daughter’s fate if Aare has not put this facility in place. After all, one of the hospitals we went to earlier had already referred us to another hospital outside the state. You can imagine how uncomfortable that would have turned out to be”.



