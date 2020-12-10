10 Intending Naval Recruits Die In Car Accident

Ten youths intending to join the Nigerian Navy died on Saturday in an auto crash in Jigawa State.

The young indigenes of Gagarawa Local Government Area were said to be on their way to the venue of the recruitment exercise in Kano when the accident occurred on Hadejia-Kano Road in Ringim Local Government Area.

Confirming the accident, the Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Audi Jinjiri said “a fatal motor accident occurred along Hadejia to Kano Road in Ringim Local Government Area.