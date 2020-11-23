Wife Of Abuja Vendor Killed By Gbajabiamila's Security Aide Delivers Few Days After Husband's Death

Published:

It's a season of mixed feelings for the family of Ifeanyi Okereke a newspaper vendor whose life was cut short by an overzealous DSS officer in the convoy of the Speaker of House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila in Abuja

Few days after he was killed , his wife has delivered a baby.

She was due for delivery when life was snuffed off the life of her husband.

The Speaker visited the family of the deceased where he was shown the new baby by the family.

Gbajabiamila expressed regret over the unfortunate incident

Share This