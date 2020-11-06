Why I Did Awgbu Roads... Obi ..Counsels Politicians On Promises

Published:

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has revealed what prompted him to undertake massive construction of roads, bridges and many other projects in Awgbu and all the towns in the state.

Speaking at Awgbu during the burial of Sir Joseph Ezibe, the father of foremost businessman, Chief Okey Ezibe, Obi recalled how he came and campaigned at Awgbu during electioneering and how he promised them to construct two major roads in the community.

He said that as soon as he won, Okey sent words to him that his father wanted to see him. His words: “On arrival, Sir Ezibe reminded me of my campaign promises, revealed to me that Chief Ozoemena Adi from Agulu first promised Awgbu people to reconstruct Awgbu-Umuawulu road in 1963 but could not fulfill the promise. He said since I was from Agulu like Chief Adi, that I should fulfill the promise on his behalf.”

Obi said that Chief Ezibe’s words were among his guiding principles in government: making promises one is sure of fulfilling. He therefore appealed to those in office at all levels to only promise what they are sure of delivering and not because of politics, forget about Africa’s pristine values.

It would be recalled that as Governor, Obi constructed the Nibo – Umuawulu – Awgbu road; Awgbu – Amaokpala road and the longest bridge in the state – Odor Bridge – connecting Awgbu and Amaokpala. Obi also flagged off other roads in Awgbu on which work has since stopped since he left.

