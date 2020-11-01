We Intend To Regulate Social Media, Not Ban It ..Lai Mohammed

Published:

The Federal Government has clarified on its position on the controversial social media regulation, saying it has no intention of shutting down social media.

It said its plan is to regulate social media to be responsible and refrain from being a purveyor of fake news and hate speech.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the clarification on Saturday in Lagos when he inspected the headquarters of The Nation newspaper and TV Continental (TVC) that were attacked during the #EndSARS protest.

