US VP Elect Kamala Harris Must Has A Nigerian Blood...Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Mr Joe Biden on his projected victory in the United States presidential election.He commended the former US vice-president in an open letter addressed to the 77-year-old American on Saturday.Biden, who contested the election on the platform of the Democratic Party with Kamala Harris as his running mate, will be the 46th president of America when sworn-in into office.In his congratulatory message, Obasanjo tasked the newly elected President to restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.According to him, the election is a victory of good over evil and not just for America only but for most people of the world.The former president lamented that the majority of the people had watched helplessly as the world was being pulled down.He also suggested that Harris, who is set to be the first African-American Vice President and the first female to hold the position, would have some Nigerian DNA in herRead the elder statesman’s letter to Biden below:November 7, 2020His Excellency,Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.,President-Elect of the United States of America,USA.MESSAGE OF CONGRATULATIONS TO U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN AND VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT KAMALA HARRISI join millions in the United States of America and in the rest of the world who felicitate with you, President-Elect Joe Biden, for your victory.It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down.Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.President-Elect Joe Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success.The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today.Congratulations, once again, and please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.OLUSEGUN OBASANJO.

