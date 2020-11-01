Trailer Runs Into Ondo Market...Kills 20 Traders

Published:

More than 20 people were feared dead in Akungba Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Saturday night when the driver of a trailer lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a market.

The driver of the trailer which was loaded with bags of rice was said to have lost control and rammed into the market in Akungba Akoko, killing over 20 people and injuring many others.

According to an eyewitness, the trailer was coming from Akungba axis of the town and heading towards Akure when the driver lost control and rammed into the popular Ibaka market in Akungba.

He said the victims of the accident who sustained various forms of injuries were rushed to the hospital while rescue operatives are still battling to remove some victims from the scene of the incident.

“The accident occurred at about 7.30 p.m., when the trailer loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market.

“As I am talking to you, about several people must have been killed because we have removed dead bodies and many are still trapped under the trailer.”

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the crash, said about eight persons have been confirmed died.





“As we speak now, eight people have been confirmed dead in the accident and we can still have more because we still have many people trapped under the trailer.”

The Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state was yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report





