Tragic:Best Graduating Student With 7 A1 In WAEC Dies (Pictures)

The Parents of Chisom Chukwuneke, the best student from her school with 7 A1 in WAEC exams last year are deep in mourning.

The parents lost their daughter who scored 7 A1 in her WEAC Examination last year. The young girl whose name is Chisom Chukwuneke, was the best graduating student in her school last year.

She won many awards in her school, and now death has caught short the life of this Young girl.

The father of the Girl who is a Professor, shared a very touching story of how his daughter died. He shared the story on his Facebook account.

According to what he posted, the young girl started complaining of having a pain in the leg. And just like every father that desires the best for their child, he decided to fly her to South Africa because he didn’t have trust in the medical system of this country.

At first, they were happy with her recovery rate, but they never knew it was going to end like this. They started treatment there in South Africa, and they were fighting the sickness that started as a leg pain, and later grew into something else for over a year.

The father talked about his late daughter’s character, and how she was strong and did her best to fight the sickness. He even talked about the gift his daughter promised him before his birthday, he didn’t know that the gift will be her death.

Chisom graduated from Graceland International School Enugu

