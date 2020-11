Published:

The Nigerian Army has lost a gallant commander to the hands of death.

The deceased, Lt. Col. I. Yusuf, was the Acting Commander of the 158 Battalion, Gubio.

He was reported to have slumped and died while addressing his troops on Saturday Morning, November 14.

The deceased Commander was buried on Sunday, November 14, at the Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery Maiduguri.

May his gallant soul rest in peace

