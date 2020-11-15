Shocking : Late Jerry Rawlings Unknown Second Wife And Son Resurface Few Days After Death ( Pictures)

Published:

A lady who claims to be a lover and wife to late Ghanaian President Flt Lt Jerry Rawlings has resurfaced few days after his death.

The lady who also claimed to have a son for the ex military leader also released several pictures to back her claims.

Jerry Rawlings in his lifetime never revealed he had another wife apart from his only wife

The latest revelation has shocked several people across the globe

Pictures

It has been revealed that his wife is still in shock with this development

She was quoted as saying that her husband never told her he had another wife

