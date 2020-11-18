Seyi Makinde Formally Launch Amotekun In Oyo State

Published:

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde today inaugurated the Amotekun security outfit in the State.

This is coming on the heel of similar launch of the outfit in Ondo State.

Governor Makinde stated this at the launch

"This afternoon, we held the passing-out ceremony of the Àmòtékún Corps in Oyo Town.

It’s been a long journey to get to this point from July 2019, when the first meeting was held by all six south west governors to set up a regional security outfit."

The Àmòtékún Corps will collaborate with federal security agencies to secure our state. Members of the corps will be drafted to all the 351 wards in Oyo State. As I have stated before, they will be answerable to me and so, I will be responsible for their actions.



