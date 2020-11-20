Senator Victor Ndoma Egba Loses Wife In Accident Few Weeks After Home Was Razed By Protesters

Published:





Reports have it that the wife of former Senate leader Victor Ndoma Egba is dead.

According to the report Mrs Amaka Onono Ndoma Egba died in a fatal accident on her way to Akure for the burial of the mother of APC Sola Oke.

The report also has it that another wife to an unidentified former Senator also died in the accident.

The team it was alleged to have arrived in Benin today by flight and decided to complete their journey by road when heavy truck rammed into their vehicle.

Amaka Ndoma Egba recently lost her mother while their home was also razed by #ENDSARS protesters in Calabar

