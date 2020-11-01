Retired Senior FRSC Officer ACM Pat Emeordi Is Dead ( Tributes From Colleagues )

Published:

Assistant Corps Marshal Pat Emeordi who just retired from the FRSC is dead.

According to report reaching CKN News, the amiable lady died in the early hours of Sunday.

Officer Abdullahi Sani wrote

"ACM Pat's death is a loss which all officers and marshals of the FRSC must feel, because she was friendly to all. I came to know of her exceptional humanity when as the Deputy Commandant of the FRSC Academy Udi, even with her senior rank, she would personally ensure that everyone that officially visited the institution, to the least person was served something to eat. In fact, her motherly nature stood her out among others. May her gentle soul rest in peace and may God give all officers and marshals of the FRSC and her family the fortitude to bear this great and irreparable loss. We love her, but God loves her most. Adieu, the mother of all!"





ACM Bisi Kazeem

" You were too good and friendly to a fault . FRSC's family will surely miss ur hilarious and generous being . May ur entire family be granted the fortitude to bear ur irreparable loss. Adieu Patololo."





"We lost a friend ACM Pat Emeordi, rtd . Sad. Rest in peace, Patito."

