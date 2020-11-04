Republicans, Democrats Condemn Trump’s False Claim Of Victory, Say All Votes Should Be Counted

Published:

Donald Trump allies and opponents criticized the president’s pledge to challenge states still counting votes, and the president’s false claim that he’d already won the election.

Chris Christie, a former GOP governor of New Jersey and close Trump ally, said all outstanding votes must be counted. “All these votes have to be counted that are in now. ... Tonight was not the time to make this argument,” he said on ABC News. “I disagree with what he did tonight.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who has voiced opposition to Trump in the past, tweeted at the president to “stop.”

“Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue,” Kinzinger wrote.

Several Fox reporters and pundits also panned Trump’s claim to victory before all the voters’ ballots are counted. Dana Perino called it “deeply irresponsible,” while Juan Williams said it was “beyond the pale.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, where these battles may play out most dramatically, pledged that every voter’s vote would be counted.

“We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do,” Wolf said. “Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy. Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible. Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote.”

