Profile Of Lawyer Suing #ENDSARS Celebrity Campaigners Falz, Psquare,Davido,Tuface,Tiwa , Burna Boy etc

Kenechukwu Okeke, a self-acclaimed rights activist recently dragged Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Falz, Banky W, Aisha Yesufu and a host of others to court over the #EndSARS protest.

Little is known on the internet about Okeke but it has been gathered this is not the first time he is suing people for different public matters.

Mr Okeke gained popularity on Tuesday when the news media reported he filed a suit against 50 persons he claimed fuelled the #EndSARS protest in October, Igbere TV reports.

On his Twitter handle @HumanRightsNG, Okeke describes himself as a human rights activist, advocate, master of jurisprudence, messenger of God, “eze nri” and radical defender of human rights.

Okeke is the national coordinator of Good Governance Initiative a civil society NGO.

Recall that in May 2020, he said he would sue the Nigeria Police Force after news broke that a policeman’s stray bullet killed 16-year-old Tina Ezekwe in Lagos.

He also sued the governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano because of the way his government presented the state budget for 2019.

In that same year, he dragged the Anambra State Government to court for banning the use of tricycles in the state.

Okeke filed his latest criminal complaint before a magistrate court in Abuja.

He said his property were destroyed and the defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be brought to justice.

Also recently a trend someone posted on Twitter accusing the lawyer of stealing a phone while studying at the Nigerian law school.

This has not been substantiated neither has he replied the allegations

