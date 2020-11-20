Popular Veteran Yoruba Actor Fadeyi Oloro Bedridden, May Lose Leg

Published:

Veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro has appealed to well meaning Nigerians for assistance as he has developed a mysterious rapture on his left leg and needs huge amount of money to treat it fast.

His friends and family are appealing for help to save his leg and life.

It could not be ascertained as at the time of going to press how the actor that has acted in over 500 movies and TV series sustained the injury

Fadeyi Oloro can be contacted on: 07065197807, while his Account details are: Ojo Arowosafe, 1000490965 (Zenith Bank).





