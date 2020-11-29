Politicians Need Your Help To Govern Better, Obi Tells Nigerians

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has stressed how important it is for the public to always support their political leaders with good words of advice to enable them deliver better governance to the people.

Obi spoke at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Nimo, during the 50th Wedding Anniversary of Chief Sir & Lady Dr. P. C. Ilokanuno on Saturday, November 28, 2020, whose function he said he had to cancel other events to attend as mark of respect and love for retirees.

Addressing the congregation, Obi said governance would be better and easier if the people continually stood as watchdogs to the leaders.

Obi recalled an incident that happened during his years as the Governor of Anambra State, which has left lasting impression on him. He told of how an elderly woman, Mrs Ndibe, encountered him in the church once and persuaded him to pay off accumulated pensions and gratuities running into billions of naira, before he came into power.

Obi confirmed that it also took the persistent effort of Lady Ilokanuno, whose 50th wedding anniversary with her husband was being celebrated, to ensure that those who were being owed got their due earnings.

Lady Ilokanuno was then a school principal, who also desired good governance for the State. Obi explained that, were it not for people like Mrs Ndibe and Lady Ilokanuno, who did not stand aside to complain, but courageously stood as bulwarks of good governance in the State, governance would have not been easy.

The Former Governor equally urged the people to pray for the leaders, that God may touch their hearts to use public funds for public service.





