Police Raids Black Spots In Lagos , Arrest 720 Suspects

In its bid to solidify the security architecture of Lagos State, the Lagos State Police command has relaunched its Anti Crime Strategies to curb crimes and criminality across the state.

The command today, Sunday 15th November, 2020, at about 7am, carried out raids simultaneously on identified black spots, reasonably believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums, across the fourteen (14) Area Commamds in Lagos State.

In the swift operations, police operatives of the command arrested seven hundred and twenty (720) suspects with incriminating items including locally-made guns and life cartridges, charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent Endsars violence.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who matched his words with actions, had earlier warned and directed police officers and men to move against lawlessness and criminality in Lagos; he affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even, beyond the yuletide season.

CP Hakeem Odumosu has however directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID, panti, to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution. He also urged those whose items were looted during the recent Endsars violence to come up for claims of their items with prove of ownership.

The police chief commended the officers and men of the command for the successful operations, while he charged them to be at alert for more operations across the state.





