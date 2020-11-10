Police Arrests 14 Cultists In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to get the state rid of cultists and hoodlums who foment troubles and threaten peace and security of Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu gave the matching order recently to the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department via Police Wireless Message that miscreants, cultists and hoodlums be sniffed out of their hideouts, arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

According to the Commissioner of Police, cultism precedes and precipitates other heinous crimes and social vices; and it must be tackled headlong.

In compliance with the order, police operatives attached to Mushin Division of the command have arrested some suspected cultists that were on rampage at Moroluke/Wey Street, Mushin on 8th Novemeber, 2020 at about 10pm. The suspects arrested include Daniel Adome, m, 18, Popoola Michael, m, 20, Kayode Thomson, m, 18, and Taiwo Okiki, m, 18. They are members of *Omo Kasari Confraternity*.

Similarly, due to the recent cult related crises in Ikorodu Area of Lagos State, on 9th November, 2020, at about 1215pm, a special operational team, that was despatched by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, led by the Divisional Police Officer in Ipakodo, arrested some members of *Aiye Confraternity* fomenting troubles in the area. The arrested suspects include Opeyemi Oderinde, m, 19, Otubu Samson, m, 17, Otako Jeremiah, m, 16, Kayode Agoro, m, 17, Agbelusi Sunday, m, 20, Kazeem Ishola, m, 20, Olasojo Gbolahan, m, 18, Ayodele Olasunkanmi, m, 18, and Segun James, m, 21.

Items recovered from the suspects include locally-made guns, live cartridges, axes, cutlasses, charms and some other offensive weapons.

The Commissioner of police has concluded plans to work hand in hand with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to secure speedy trial of the suspects as the command's Operation Say No to Cultism continues.

The Commissioner of Police however recognises and appreciates the roles being played by community members in making the operations successful. He also calls for more supports from all and sundry in the fight against cultism and other vices in the state.

