Police Arrest Two Robbers In Anambra While Trying To Snatch Unregistered Jeep

On the 14/11/2020 at about 10:05pm, there was a distress call that two suspected armed robbery gang were operating near Shoprite, Onitsha.

Following the distress call, Police operatives attached to the Command Rapid Response squad (RRS)

quickly responded, rushed to the scene and arrested one Chibuike Okwuosa 'm' aged 24 years and one Odigbo Chidera 'm' aged 26 years, all residents of Awada.

Meanwhile, one revolver pistol, five rounds of .9mm life ammunition, one dagger and an unregistered Toyota Venza car were recovered from them.Case referred to the State Criminal investigation department(SCID) for discreet investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

Consequently,the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang once again assured 'Ndi Anambra' of their safety and urged them not to relent in providing timely information to the Command through emergency number 07039194332 or 112 for prompt response, please.





